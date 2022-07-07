Zain hosts Kuwait Fire Force at HQ

Kuwait: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, hosted a number of officials from the Kuwait Fire Force at its main headquarters in Shuwaikh to conduct an awareness seminar on safety measures and guidelines during the summer season.

The step came under the umbrella of Zain’s internal strategy that caters to its employees’ various personal and professional life aspects. The company is keen on enriching communications with its own staff in and out of the workplace, especially when it comes to ensuring their health and safety, which the company puts at the forefront of its priorities. Zain considers its employees the main element behind its success as the leader in the Kuwaiti telecom sector.

The seminar discussed many of the most essential guidelines and measures certified by the Kuwait Fire Force to ensure the safety of homes, workplaces, and other buildings. The seminar introduced the different types of fires and how to effectively combat each one, while also stressing on the importance of installing smoke detectors and how to handle gas leaks. The Fire Force also executed a live exercise to demonstrate how to correctly use fire extinguishers and how to behave during fires and other emergencies.

Zain is keen on partnering with various government institutions, including the ministries of Interior and Health, and the Kuwait Fire Force, to implement the official policies and procedures that ensure the safety and security of its employees at all times. The company also regularly hosts representatives from ministries to hold informative seminars, engage employees in awareness campaigns, conduct vaccination programs, blood donation drives, and more.

Zain also ensures the readiness of all safety equipment including alarm systems, internal speaker systems, fire hoses, and smoke alarm systems, while specifying emergency gathering points and conducting evacuation drills and first aid training programs on a regular basis.

Zain recently conducted an emergency evacuation drill at its main headquarters in Shuwaikh in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior’s General Department for Civil Defense. The drill witnessed the participation of all Zain employees operating in the company’s three main buildings and was held under the supervision of Civil Defense officials, who carefully reviewed the evacuation plan and ensured all official guidelines and regulations set by the authorities were followed and implemented to guarantee the safety of all employees during emergencies.

This step came in line with Zain’s Enterprise Risk Management strategy, which carefully looks to implement all guidelines and regulations outlined by the Department for Civil Defense, including the appointment of employee marshals in each floor of its three main buildings to supervise evacuations during emergencies, as well as maintain signboards in all of the company’s entrances and exits.