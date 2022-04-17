Zain hosts Ramadan Iftar banquet for Kuwait Airport personnel

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, hosted a Ramadan Iftar banquet for Kuwait International Airport personnel in recognition of the great efforts exerted by Civil Aviation and Ministry of Interior staff during the Holy Month.

The banquet was attended by Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti and Operations Department Manager at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Mansour Al Hashmi. The initiative came as part of Zain’s annual social campaign for Ramadan “Zain Al Shuhoor”, through which the company shares the blessings of the Holy Month with the entire community by partnering with many institutions to reflect the spirit of giving during the Month of Giving.

Zain’s team visited the headquarters of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at Kuwait International Airport, sharing the blessings of the Holy Month of Ramadan with the staff of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Interior who operate at the airport and keep the nation and community safe. Zain hosted the Iftar banquet as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation to those who dedicate their time and effort to Kuwait’s safety.

Zain has always been keen on organizing interactive social initiatives during Ramadan to recognize and support the various segments of the Kuwaiti community, reflecting Islamic values and humanitarian principles to enrich the art of giving and strengthen bonding between community members.

Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan includes an extensive array of programs that cover different areas. The initiatives and programs include humanitarian, voluntary, cultural, religious, sports, and recreational programs.