Zain introduced CEP students to its leading experience in Kuwaiti telecom sector

Kuwait: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, hosted engineering and telecom students from Kuwait University’ College of Petroleum and Engineering (CEP) at its main headquarters in Shuwaikh. During the visit, Zain introduced the students to its leading experience in the Kuwaiti telecommunications sector.

This initiative came as part of Zain’s belief in the private sector’s key role in supporting the nation’s education sector and embracing the talents of local youth. The company is committed to playing an active role in the investment in Kuwait’s human capital. By adopting such initiatives, Zain seeks to support students and allow them to apply their skills, achieve their potential, and fully develop their capabilities.

The visit came in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers – Kuwait Branch (IEEE Kuwait), where Zain introduced the visiting students to some of the most essential business and technical aspects of its operations, including networks and telecommunications, corporate affairs, and customer care.

Zain discussed the impact of new technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI), on the advancement of the local telecom sector. The visit also included tours to Zain’s datacenter, considered one of Kuwait’s leading datacenters, as well as to the Zain Innovation Center (ZINC) and the company’s call center (107), where they learned how Zain maintains the best customer service practices to serve Kuwait’s biggest family of subscribers.

On another front, Zain introduced the students to the various roles of its Corporate Communications and Relations Division, its strategies, and role in enriching the Zain brand. Topics included external and internal relations, media relations and social media, corporate sustainability and social responsibility, as well as innovation and entrepreneurship.

Zain is committed to exerting more efforts into offering similar programs that enrich the development of Kuwaiti talents and education in all areas. The company spares no efforts in making its capabilities and resources available as well as reinforce its collaboration with entities and organizations that provide such initiatives and actively develop students.