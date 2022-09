AMMAN: Zain Jordan signed an agreement with the Jordanian government to extend the current frequency licenses for 10 more years. The signing took place in the presence of Jordan’s Communications Minister Ahmad Al-Hanandeh and Zain Group Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi. This agreement will result in saving nearly $160 million, in addition to issuing the 5G license for 25 years.