Zain kicks off fourth internship program for youth, students

KUWAIT: Zain today announces the kick-off of its fourth Summer Internship Program with HS Store. This year, the program features 40 university-level trainees engaging in a unique part-time experience to gain a wide range of invaluable soft skills and professional competencies with the aim of preparing them to confidently join the job market. The Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) hosted an orientation session where Zain and HS Store officials gathered with the new trainees to welcome them onboard, explain the nature of the program, and go through their tasks.

The session was attended by Corporate Relations Department Manager Hamad Al-Musaibeeh and HS Store Founder and General Manager Fahad Al-Mithin. The first three editions of the Zain HS Store Summer Program were a huge success, attracting eager and dedicated students who were keen on making the most out of their summer vacation. Hundreds of young people gained invaluable insights, soft skills and professional competencies that added value to their CVs and helped accelerate their new career journeys.

This year, the program is joined by 40 trainees who are all university students, giving them the opportunity to work for 5 weeks at several HS Store branches across Kuwait. The trainees are responsible for a number of key tasks related to communications, business, technical, and administrative skillsets. This initiative provides students with a range of workplace skills, such as customer service and engagement, product sales and marketing, electronics maintenance and smartphone repairing, and more. The trainees work for 4 hours daily within a part-time schedule, and each participant receives a cash reward at the end of the program.

The Zain HS Store Summer Program comes under the umbrella of Zain’s Future University Network (FUN), a youth-tailored social program for university-level students that bridges the gap between studying and a unique experience at the Zain workplace by recruiting youth as the brand’s main ambassadors. FUN is one of the largest sustainable projects that Zain has been developing over the years since its first edition in 2008. It offers students an invaluable opportunity to benefit from a real-world work experience to develop many skills and gain expertise on both professional and personal levels, including project management, public relations, social media management, customer engagement, and more.

Zain continues its long-term partnership with HS Store to offer this annual program under its wider community strategy that largely focuses on shouldering the youth and education sectors. This strategy is made possible by leveraging on Zain’s vast network of partners from the community’s top youth-centered entities and organizations. The company dedicates more efforts and projects that invest in Kuwait’s human capital, especially by focusing on developing the youth’s business competencies to prepare them for their future careers.

Zain strongly believes in strengthening the bond between the private sector and the local community, given that it is one of the sector’s biggest players. HS Store was established in 2011 with the aim of offering tech enthusiasts with a wide range of high-quality products with a hassle-free shopping experience. The store ensures the satisfaction of its customers in Kuwait and throughout the GCC by providing top-in-class devices and accessories and offering specialized maintenance and repair workshops for the most popular smart devices.