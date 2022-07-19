Zain kicks-off H&S Store Summer Internship Program

Kuwait: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the launch of the third edition of the H&S Store Summer Internship Program. The initiative allows 35 students to develop various valuable business and technical skills for a month and a half during the summer season.

Zain extends its partnership with this unique program in line with its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility Strategy, which closely focuses on the development of the education and youth sectors. The program achieved great success in its past two editions, with many students signing up to develop their skills and add to their knowledge by experiencing a hands-on approach in a real workplace environment.

The H&S Store Summer Internship Program comes in partnership with Zain’s Future University Network (FUN) program and aims at developing students’ skills within various administrative and technical areas, including product marketing, customer service, smartphone maintenance, and more. The program prepares students for the job market after completing their studies by working in a paid part-time job throughout a month and a half during their summer vacation.

FUN is a youth-tailored social program for students that bridges the gap between studying and a unique work experience at Zain by recruiting youth as the brand’s main ambassadors. FUN is considered one of the largest sustainable projects that Zain has been developing over the years since its first edition in 2008. It offers university students a valuable opportunity to benefit from an actual work experience to develop many skills and gain expertise for the job market on both professional and personal levels.

Zain is committed to exerting more efforts into offering similar programs that enrich human resources development in all areas. The company spares no efforts in making its capabilities and resources available as well as reinforce its collaboration with entities and organizations that provide such initiatives and actively develop Kuwaiti talents.

H&S Store was established in 2011 with the aim of offering its customers a wide range of high-quality tech products with a hassle-free shopping experience to ensure their satisfaction in Kuwait and throughout the GCC region, as well as providing specialized maintenance and repair workshops for smart devices.