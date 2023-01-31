Zain kicks-off Kuwait’s first local fantasy football game

KUWAIT: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, kicked-off its latest surprise for Kuwaiti football fans, the Dawri Zain Fantasy League; the first-ever local fantasy football game for the Kuwaiti Premier League – available now on dawrizain.com, the App Store, and Google Play store. With this launch, Zain takes the thrills of Kuwaiti football into the digital space. The announcement comes under the umbrella of Zain’s strategic partnership with the Kuwait Football Association, where the company becomes the Official Sponsor of the KFA’s competitions for the 2022-2026 seasons, including the Kuwait Premier League (renamed Dawri Zain) and First Division League. Zain also extends its support to HH the Amir’s Cup, HH the Crown Prince’s Cup, and the KFA Cup (Zain Cup).

To encourage fans to play, compete, and passionately follow their teams, Zain offers cash prizes of KD 10,000 to the winners of the Dawri Zain Fantasy Football League. The prizes will be given to the winners of the first three places at the end of the season as follows: KD 5,000 for the first-place winner, KD 3,500 for the second-place winner, and KD 1,500 for the third-place winner. The game officially kicks-off with the 12th round of the current season of Dawri Zain.

Fantasy Football is one of the most popular games in European and international leagues, and Zain sought to offer Kuwaiti fans the same experience in a 100 percent local flavor. The game offers users a thrilling experience to pick their own team and compete with other players to achieve fantasy league titles. Players select 15 players to form their team from the available KD 100m budget, and player prices will depend on their actual performance in the Kuwaiti Premier League. Each user scores points depending on their team’s actual results from real matches. Users can play on dawrizain.com or download the app on their smartphones via the App Store and Google Play store.