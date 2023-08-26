Zain Kuwait Premier League gets off to an exciting start

KUWAIT: Defending Kuwait Zain Football League Champion started their defence of the title by defeating Jahra 3-1, on Thursday at Kuwait stadium. This gives Kuwait a good start and motivation to continue their winning ways in hopes of keeping the shield in Adailiya.

Kuwait 3, Jahra 1

Kuwait did not have much difficulty in performing as Jahra played defence with all their 10 players, until the 37th minute when Taha Al-Khunaisi scored the first goal, and then Yaseen Ameri scored a second in the 41st and 81st minutes. In the second half Jahra players showed attempts to improve, but Ameri was able to add a third goal from a long distance. Meanwhile Jahra managed to score a consolation goal in the 90th minute by Rodrigo.

Al-Nasr 3, Kazma 3

Kazma Football Club avoided a bad start of their campaign at the start of the new season (2023-2024) of Kuwait’s premier league, as its match with Al-Nasr ended in a 3-3 draw in their Thursday night match. Al-Nasr did not shy from attacking and they had a good eye on the target and in fact were ahead on three occasions. The first half of the match saw Al-Nasr’s Colombian players Hansel Zapata scoring two goals in the 32nd and 45th minutes, while Kazma’s Mohammad Al-Nassar scored in the 43rd minute.

Improvement on Kazma’s performance in the second half was notable and that resulted in scoring an equalizer in the 54th minute by their Jordanian player Ahmad Al-Ersan. Al-Nasr went ahead once again by its Bahraini player Mishal Al-Shimmari, and then towards the end of the match Kazma’s Nasser Faraj was able to salvage a point for his team by scoring the equalizer.

Arabi 3, Salmiya 2

Al-Arabi Sports Club football team scored (3) goals in their match against Salmiya but that was not as easy as it may sound. Salmiya on the other hand scored two goals in the match that was played at Jaber stadium.

Al-Arabi’s Moroccan player Hamza Khaba began the scoring in the 8th minute with a header, then Salmiya equalized by its Brazilian player Seba, as Khaba followed with another go ahead goal for Al-Arabi. The second half saw Salmiya equalize once again from the penalty spot, that was taken by the other Brazilian player Leema. The match continued in a draw until the final minutes when Khaba completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot, winning the match and gave his team a three very valuable points at the start of the campaign.

Qadisiya 1, Khaitan 1

On Friday Qadisiya Sports Cub Football team began its new season not as they hoped for, as their opponent held them to a 1-1 draw. Khaitan Sports Club team went ahead following a penalty in the 49th minute which was scored by Rodrigo Silva, then in the 59th minute Qadisiya’s Mohammad Al-Soula equalized. Khaitan did not stay back, rather they were so dangerous when they counter attacked, with players such as Mohammad Al-Alati, Mohammad Obeid as well as Brazilians Willington and Radrigo.

Qadisiya’s players had to work hard and it was not easy for them to reach the operation’s area of Khaitan’s half of the field, particularly around the goal area. In the second half Khaitan’s players Yousuf bin Souda and Mubarak Al-Funaini relied on their individual skills, until Rodrigo was able to get a penalty which he was able to score. Qadisiya increased their attacks somewhat until Al-Soula was able to score the equalizer. Khaitan defenders were then able to keep the score until the referee’s final whistle.