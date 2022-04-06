Zain launched annual ‘Ramadan Machla’ initiative

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, launched its annual charitable initiative to provide ‘Ramadan Machla’ (supplies). Zain’s ‘Machla’ was delivered in collaboration with its strategic partners to underprivileged families in Kuwait to serve their needs during the holy month.

Zain’s ‘Ramadan Machla’ initiative has kicked-off before the arrival of the holy month, and it is considered one of the main pillars of the company’s annual Ramadan campaign, which stems from its Corporate Social Responsibly and Sustainability strategy to serve the needs of underprivileged families in the country.

This year, Zain delivered the ‘Machla’ to a number of non-profit organizations that are certified by the authorities, including the Social Care Centers represented by Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development Musalam Al-Subaie, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), represented by Vice Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi, the Kuwait Food Bank, represented by Vice Chairman Meshal Al-Ansari, as well as the Patients Support Fund Society.

Zain’s Machla was offered via vouchers to give each family the opportunity to choose specific supplies as per their different personal needs. The families are able to redeem them at a local megamarket that offers a large collection of food and other consumer supplies, catering to their needs before the arrival of the holy month.

Zain’s distribution plan included the delivery of the vouchers to the biggest certified organizations across Kuwait to ensure their delivery to those in need before the arrival of the holy month in order to guarantee that families have enough quantities of the most basic supplies. The company hopes this initiative has a deep positive impact on the community’s various segments, especially the most vulnerable ones, during such circumstances.

Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility campaign during the holy month of Ramadan aims at helping less fortunate people to enjoy Ramadan happily, as well as celebrating the true spirit the Holy month brings by supporting humanitarian and charitable campaigns.