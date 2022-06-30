Zain launches FREE Hajj roaming promotion

Kuwait: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, launches its special promotion for customers traveling to perform Hajj this year. The promotion allows postpaid and prepaid customers to keep in touch with their loved ones by using Internet and voice calls at no cost at Hajj locations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Zain launches this special promotion every year to keep customers who travel to the Sacred House connected to each other and to their loved ones for free during Hajj season without any cost from their part. The company is keen on being close to its customers every year by sharing this spiritual occasion with them.

Zain now offers FREE roaming service to its customers performing Hajj only when subscribing to one of the following packages: the all-new weekly postpaid roaming PLUS package (KD 13) that includes 30 local minutes and 30 minutes to Kuwait during the week, and 3 GBs of daily Internet (fair usage policy applies), weekly postpaid Internet roaming package (KD 7), as well as the weekly prepaid eeZee roaming package (KD 9) that includes 25 local roaming minutes, 25 SMS messages, and 5 GBs of Internet weekly.

Upon their arrival to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, customers can simply manually select Zain KSA as their preferred network and then activate one of the above packages through the Zain app or send ROAM to 99990 for postpaid customers or send 9 to 99990 for prepaid customers. The limited time offer starts from 1 July and continues until 16 July and is only valid at Hajj ritual locations.

Zain continuously offers services that are tailored to match its customers’ expectations and needs during their travels, and to keep them connected to their loved ones and businesses with more convenience and around the clock.

By launching this exciting offer, Zain continues to reinforce its leadership position and its pledge in offering the best services and offers to meet customers’ professional and personal telecommunications needs.