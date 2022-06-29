Zain main sponsor of Eco Business Conference

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its main sponsorship of Eco Business Conference, during which the all-new ECO sustainability business incubator was launched. The event came under the patronage and attendance of Chairman and Director of the Environment Public Authority Sheikh Abdullah Ahmad Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

The conference was attended by Zain Kuwait CEO Eaman Al-Roudhan, Secretary-General of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development Dr Khalid Mahdi, General Manager of the Public Authority for Industry Abdulkarim Taqi, General Manager of the Youth Public Authority Dr Meshal Al-Rubaiya, General Manager of the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development Adel Al-Hasawi, Eco Sustainability Incubator Chairman Jasem Al-Abou, as well as many executives and officials from both the private and public sectors.

ECO is the first sustainability business incubator and accelerator in Kuwait that offers early-stage startups and entities with the support, expertise, and networks to launch resilient businesses. ECO also offers green working spaces, recycling programs, renewable energy and consultancy services, and more.

During the panel discussion titled “private sector’s role in sustainable development and transforming into a green economy”, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti said: “through our corporate sustainability and social responsibility strategy, Zain is committed to building climate change scenarios that are aligned with the Paris Agreement (2015) to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate physical and environmental risks. We are well aware of the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis the world is facing today”.

Khashti continued: “Currently, Zain scores A- through its participation in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a reflection of our success in meeting the standards and requirements of the project. Zain is also one of the few companies in the region’s markets to have a membership in the CDP”. Khashti noted: “we established an array of initiatives across Zain’s operating companies, including the distribution of reusable bags to all employees, and installing water coolers to reduce the use of plastic bottles”.

Khashti added: “This year, Zain developed its first comprehensive Scope 3 inventory process aligned with the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol guidelines for a more accurate and transparent evaluation of its value chain emissions. This allows us to not only disclose and report in a more concise manner but be able to identify areas in which we can reduce our GHG emissions”.

Khashti explained that Zain continues to address its strategic approach to addressing climate change under its 2020-2025 sustainability strategy. Climate change is a pillar on which the organization has set three focus areas where Zain can address its negative impacts on the environment and create positive ones: Network and Energy Consumption, Strategy and Communication, and Waste Management and the Circular Economy.

Zain is keen on supporting any efforts that serve sustainability and environmental goals, as it believes this is a crucial topic that affects everyone. The company’s social message seeks to tackle the most important issues and reinforce the role of individual efforts like preserving natural resources, decreasing consumption, recycling, and other concepts that will contribute to reducing the impacts of climate change.

Zain’s part does not stop at raising awareness and supporting environmental programs, but also extends to reducing its own footprint. The company continues to exert more efforts into reducing the environmental footprint of its operations, including preserving natural resources, reducing energy consumption, recycling waste, implementing green solutions for water and electricity management, monitoring the company’s overall effects on climate change, and more.