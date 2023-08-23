Zain official partner of Team Kuwait at 19th Asian Games

KUWAIT: Zain proudly announces that it will become the official partner of Team Kuwait at the upcoming 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from 23 September – 8 October. The company’s support comes in partnership with the Kuwait Olympic Committee. The exciting partnership was announced during the press conference and coordination meeting held at the KOC headquarters at Jaber Al Ahmad. It was attended by KOC Chairman Sheikh Fahad Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer Waleed Al Khashti, Head of Team Kuwait and KOC board member Fatima Hayat, and many local athletes and members who are set to join the country’s delegation at the games. Speaking at the event, Waleed Al Khashti said:

“I’m very proud today to announce that Zain will be the official partner of Team Kuwait at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Zain’s name has undoubtedly been linked to Kuwaiti sports, especially recently with our major partnership with the Kuwait Football Association to support the biggest local football competition: Dawri Zain.” “This, of course, goes in line with our corporate strategy towards supporting the local sports and youth sectors, through which we reflect our utmost belief in the talents of our athletes and young people, and contribute to building a new generation of professional Kuwaiti athletes.” Al Khashti added.

He further noted: “Through such partnerships, Zain has become an integral part of the Kuwaiti sports community, and we, as a company representing the local private sector, are very proud of this fact. As a partner of Team Kuwait, we will support 143 Kuwaiti athletes who will represent our nation in 25 different sports at China. We are confident that they will do their best and bring gold back home.” On Zain and the KOC’s extended partnership, Al Khashti said: “Our collaboration with the Kuwait Olympic Committee is not a new one.

Last year, Zain was the Official Sponsor of the 3rd GCC games, which were hosted by the State of Kuwait and organized by the KOC. Our esports brand, Zain Esports, also partnered with the KOC in 2021 to manage a four-weekend esports event. Esports is gaining momentum and popularity in the region, and we were keen on supporting this emerging discipline.” Al Khashti continued. In conclusion, Al Khashti said: “Our participation will not be limited to the 19th Asian Games only. We will also support the KOC with another regional competition early next year, so stay tuned. But for now, we will be in China to cheer on Team Kuwait, and we wish our athletes all the best of luck.”

This year, Team Kuwait will participate in 25 sports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, including golf, football, tennis, squash, shooting, archery, cycling, taekwondo, karate, boxing, kurash, judo, fencing, jujitsu, wrestling, rowing, diving, triathlon, handball, swimming, athletics, sport climbing, rhythmic gymnastics, chess, and equestrian. The Asian Games is a multi-sport event that brings together athletes from across the continent of Asia. It is organized every four years by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) under the supervision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This year, the 19th Asian Games is set to feature 483 games in 40 different disciplines.

Zain is proud to support Team Kuwait in this major regional sporting event in collaboration with the Kuwait Olympic Committee. The company is always keen on supporting sports programs and local athletes to elevate the Kuwaiti sports scene. The company strongly believes in the role played by the sports sector in progressing national economy. As a leading private sector company in Kuwait, Zain is constantly looking to identify and support excellence across the sports sector. The company will continue to put Kuwaiti sports and athletes at the forefront of its priorities and pledges to continue motivating them to achieve all the recognition and support they deserve.