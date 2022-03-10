Zain official sponsor of February Kuwait Festival “The Return”

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its official sponsorship of the February Kuwait Festival 2022 titled “The Return”. The event, organized by Rotana throughout March, made a return after a year-long halt due to the pandemic, and is held at the Arena Kuwait, 360 Mall in celebration of Kuwait’s National and Liberation days.

Zain’s continuous support to this national festival since its inception comes as part of its commitment to being actively present in the various efforts that celebrate Kuwait’s national holidays in February and March of every year.

The company is keen on sharing the joys of this cherished time of the year with the Kuwaiti public by supporting such events that reflect the love of Kuwaitis to their nation. This is especially true as this year marks the 61st anniversary of Kuwait’s independence and 31st anniversary of its liberation.

This year, the concerts of February Kuwait Festival 2022 “The Return” hosted many distinguished Arab stars throughout March, including Mohammed Abdu and Aseel Abu Bakr on 3 March, as well as Nawal Al-Kuwaitiya, Fahad Al-Kabaisi, and Fahad Al-Salem on 4 March.

The festival also featured Nabeel Shuail, Angham, and Ibrahim Dashti on 10 March, Abdullah Al Ruwaishid, Nawal Al-Zughbi, and Bader Al Noori on 11 March, Majed Al-Muhandis, Asalah, and Musaed Al-Bloushi on 17 March. The festival is set to host more stars who all visit Kuwait to take part in the celebrations.

Zain has long considered itself a key partner of the Kuwaiti community, especially in such times of national celebrations. The company’s official support to this festival comes to show its commitment in sharing the joys of Kuwait as a leading national company in the Kuwaiti private sector. Zain will spare no efforts in being an integral part of the many occasions that are of interest to the local community.