Zain organized first Ramadan Padel Tournament for staff

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, successfully held the first Ramadan Padel Tournament for staff at DOMS courts in Adaliya. The competition, which lasted for two days, featured 24 teams and witnessed the participation of Zain Vice Chairman and Group CEO Bader Al-Kharafi.

Zain organizes various sports competitions as part of its solid internal strategy that closely focuses on enriching the health and sports aspects of its employees. The company remains committed to the wellbeing of its staff by organizing similar events to increase the spirit of teamwork and out-of-office bonding.

The tournament witnessed great positive participation from Zain employees, continuing for two consecutive days throughout the weekend at DOMS courts in Adaliya. 24 two-player teams competed for the title, which was won by ZAIN team, while KOBE team won second place. Zain awarded the winning teams during the awarding ceremony.

Zain spares no efforts to organize activities and programs that enrich the recreational aspect of its employees’ lives and cater to their different talents and interests. The company is keen on encouraging employees to pursue healthier lifestyles and take part in different sports and health programs all year round.

Padel is a racket sport that witnessed great popularity recently in Kuwait and around the world and features a unique playstyle that consists of a mix of tennis and squash. The sport is usually played in doubles in a closed court with walls the balls can be played off.

Zain considers its employees the main pillar of its overall success, and thus caters to the many different aspects of their lives. This competition came as part of the company’s commitment towards its human resources, especially after the positive feedback it received from previous tournaments.