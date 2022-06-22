Zain participates in first KCST career fair

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its participation of the Kuwait College of Science and Technology Career Fair 2022. The first career fair was organized by KCST Public Relations and Marketing Department which runs from 22-23 June 2022.

Zain took part in the opening ceremony held at the KCST campus in Doha, attended by Her Excellency Belinda Lewis, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, President of KCST Professor Khaled Al-Begain, Dean of Engineering at KCST Professor Ali Chamkha, KCST Public Relations and Marketing Manager Ibrahim Al-Mutawa, and a number of students and graduates.

Through its booth, Zain introduced students and graduates to its leading experience in the telecom sector, as well as its internal policy and wonderful workplace environment. The company also presented the available job vacancies, provided a detailed explanation of the nature of work at various departments and divisions, and answered questions and inquiries from visitors.

The career fair is considered the first to be held at Kuwait College of Science and Technology, which offers exclusive majors in engineering and technology, most notably cybersecurity, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. The College also enjoys international relations with universities specializing in engineering and technology such as Kanagawa University of Japan, specializing in robotics, the IIT Technological Institute, one of the largest technological institutes in the world, as well as an internationally experienced academic staff from around the world.

Zain is always eager to participate in career fairs all year round as part of its Human Resources strategy, which closely focuses on supporting the education sector hand in hand with various universities, colleges, and educational institutions in Kuwait (both public and private), with the aim of providing students and graduates with career opportunities in the private sector.

Zain is committed to playing an active role in the investment in the human capital of Kuwait. The company seeks to provide young and eager Kuwaitis with job opportunities that allow them to apply their practical skills, achieve their potential, and fully develop their capabilities.