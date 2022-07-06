Zain platinum sponsor of Engineering Design Exhibition

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its platinum sponsorship of the 41st Engineering Design Exhibition and the annual Zain Award for Innovation and Excellence. The event, organized by Kuwait University’s College of Engineering and Petroleum (CEP), is held under official support from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) at Sabah Al-Salem University City in Shadadiya under the patronage of Kuwait University Director Dr Yousef Al-Roumi.

Zain took part in the event’s opening ceremony at the Cultural Center, attended by Kuwait University Director Dr Yousef Al-Roumi, CEP Acting Dean Dr Ayed Salman, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti, KFAS Deputy General Manager for Strategic Programs Dr Khawla Al-Shayji, CEP Director of the Engineering Training Center and Graduates Dr Duaij Al-Rukaibi, as well as Kuwait University officials and faculty, private sector engineering firms, and engineering heads of government institutions.

Zain continues to strategically support this exhibition and sponsor the annual award as part of its commitment towards developing and nurturing innovation in the nation. The company is keen on supporting and encouraging various student activities under its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy, which closely focuses on contributing to the development of the education sector by partnering with many academic organizations to invest in education, which the company considers an essential element of the further progress of national economy.

The Engineering Design Exhibition is the nation’s top engineering gathering, featuring engineering design projects from across CEP’s scientific majors. The event creates an inclusive ecosystem that encourages students to research, develop, and innovate, ultimately aiming at opening new horizons for a sustainable future in Kuwait.

The event is considered the biggest since the College of Engineering and Petroleum’s inception in 1975. The exhibition witnesses the participation of hundreds of projects from across the college’s departments, as well as the presence of hundreds of students, who showcase their final projects to visitors. The Zain-sponsored annual Innovation and Excellence Award highlights the most creative and innovative projects as per the standards outlined by the College of Engineering and Petroleum.

Zain’s support to the event springs from the company’s core Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy. Zain believes that supporting the various educational programs and initiatives provides young people with skills and tools necessary to help them highlight and develop their potential, ultimately contributing to Kuwait’s progress.

As a leading national company, Zain firmly believes in the importance of contributing to the progress of the education sector and looks to empower and prepare the nation’s youth for the important roles they will play in the further progress of the country.