Zain platinum sponsor of Microsoft’s 2nd Smart Government Summit

Kuwait: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announces its platinum sponsorship of the second edition of Microsoft’s Smart Government Summit, held in collaboration with the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT). The event celebrated the 25th anniversary of Microsoft’s operations in Kuwait and was held under the patronage and attendance of H.E. Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Telecommunications and Information Technology Mazin Al Nahedh.

Zain joined the summit’s opening ceremony, attended by the event’s patron H.E. Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Telecommunications and Information Technology Mazin Al Nahedh, Acting CAIT Director General Dr. Ammar Al Hussaini, Chief Corporate Relations and Affairs Officer of Zain Kuwait Waleed Al Khashti, GM Public Sector of Microsoft MEA Ihab Foudeh, Director General of Microsoft Kuwait Alauddin Kareem, as well as many prominent government officials and private sector executives.

Zain’s support to this summit, in which it was present since its first edition last year, came to reflect the company’s strong strategic partnership with on the world’s biggest technology leaders. Zain and Microsoft’s partnership centers around their shared vision of contributing to achieving the New Kuwait 2035 vision’s goals. The event also coincided with the 25th anniversary of establishing Microsoft’s operations in Kuwait.

Through its solid strategic partnerships ecosystem with the world’s biggest tech players, Zain continues to lead the way towards a new stage of empowering digital transformation within the public sector. The company offers an extensive portfolio of solutions like cloud computing, cybersecurity, 5G, and much more to serve the needs of all government institutions, benefitting citizens and residents and achieving the nation’s developmental goals.

Microsoft’s Smart Government Summit 2023 brought together government leaders and senior ICT professionals to learn more about leveraging the innovative tech solutions to improve the public services offered by various entities. The event featured panel discussions for the attendees to interact with technology experts on new and emerging technologies to help formulate a unique roadmap to adopt such technologies and accelerate the government’s journey in providing smart services.