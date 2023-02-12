Zain pledges $10 million to quake-hit

KUWAIT: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, pledged $10 million towards humanitarian efforts for people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. During the fundraising drive “Kuwait by Your Side” which was streamed live on Kuwait Television, Zain Vice Chairman and Group CEO Bader Al-Kharafi said in a phone-in that Zain Group will donate $10 million to support people affected by the earthquakes. Kharafi praised the role played by Kuwait to support humanitarian cases, affirming that as part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Zain is committed to helping those in need by offering aid in any form.