Zain recognized for contributions to Grand Mosque

KUWAIT: Zain recently welcomed a delegation from the Grand Mosque of Kuwait in an official visit to recognize the company’s efforts and contributions in serving guests and worshipers at the mosque during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Prayers. During the visit, Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer, Waleed Al-Khashti and Zain’s Corporate Relations team welcomed the Director of the Grand Mosque’s Administration, Ali Abdullah Shadad and his team to the company’s main headquarters in Shuwaikh.

The delegation expressed its thanks to Zain for its continuous partnership with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Grand Mosque’s Administration. Every year, in the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan and specifically during Qiyam prayers, Zain shares the spiritual atmosphere of this blessed period of time with worshipers by offering hospitality services to lighten the hot weather conditions and providing golf carts to facilitate transportation between parking areas and the Grand Mosque.

The company also shared the cherished Eid breakfast meal with worshippers at the mosque during Eid Prayers to celebrate this blessed and joyous occasion. Zain has always been keen on organizing interactive social initiatives during Ramadan to recognize and support the various segments of the Kuwaiti community, reflecting Islamic values to enrich the spirit of giving and strengthen bonding between community members.

Zain recently announced a new collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to present its annual complimentary roaming promotion for the Hajj season, offering its top roaming plan for free to all postpaid and prepaid customers who are registered in Kuwait’s certified Hajj campaigns. With this initiative, the company keeps pilgrims in touch with their loved ones at no cost by enjoying internet and voice calls at Hajj locations in Saudi Arabia.