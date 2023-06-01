Zain renews strategic partnership with NUKS USA

Kuwait: Zain announces the renewal of its strategic partnership with the National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA), continuing to support the union’s long list of programs and social activities in both Kuwait and the US. The announcement comes to reinforce Zain’s position as the top supporter of the biggest gathering of Kuwaiti students abroad.

Waleed Al Khashti, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer, welcomed NUKS USA officials at the company’s headquarters in Shuwaikh during an official visit to discuss future collaboration opportunities and preparations for the new academic year. The union’s team also outlined their upcoming plan for special programs and activities to be held in and outside of Kuwait to serve new and current students, as well as fresh graduates.

For the past 20 years, Zain continued to be the top supporter of NUKS USA by participating in a plethora of community programs, including the annual conference in the US, the annual orientation session in Kuwait, the local NUKS USA office to guide new students, academic sessions, cultural seminars, sports competitions, entertainment programs, workshops, and others. These programs and more witness wide positive reaction and participation from students every year.

Zain’s support to NUKS USA comes in line with its pledge as a leading national company to provide bright and enthusiastic young Kuwaitis with a great social experience, as well as listen to their ideas and experiences while they pursue their education abroad.

NUKS USA serves nearly 14,000 Kuwaiti students studying in the United States. The union aims, through its events and programs, to connect Kuwaiti students with each other on one level, and with their nation and the local community on another.

The union was publicized in the US and was granted the recognition of the United States government. The achievement is considered a proud milestone for Kuwait’s youth and is a direct result of the great relations between the State of Kuwait and United States. Such a recognition is a clear reflection of the strategic relations between the two nations.