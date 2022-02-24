Zain served needs of SMEs at FoodBuzz

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, concluded its strategic partnership with FoodBuzz, the community event that offered a unique social environment for visitors to socialize, connect, and enjoy the spring and winter seasons. The event, which ran for two days every month from November 2021 to February 2022, was held this time at Al-Hamra Tower in the heart of Kuwait City and featured many distinguished food and beverage brands owned by Kuwaiti entrepreneurs.

By partnering with FoodBuzz, Zain continued its ongoing efforts of empowering local entrepreneurs as part of its solid Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy. The company continuously works towards identifying initiatives like FoodBuzz that carry a clear objective of empowering the next generation of Kuwaiti businesses that are well-capable of contributing to national economy.

For the third consecutive month, Zain was present at FoodBuzz via its dedicated booth, where this time the company offered ‘Zain Business’ special and exclusive offers to serve the needs of SMEs and startups. The company was keen on sharing the wonderful positive atmosphere that the Kuwaiti community enjoys nowadays as normal life gradually returns after the pandemic.

FoodBuzz, established in 2016, introduced a new concept that is all about networking, connecting, and exploring Kuwait’s food and beverage community at its best. The event served huge numbers of visitors who were primarily employees from nearby businesses, given that it is located at the heart of Kuwait’s business community, allowing them to engage and socialize in a professional environment while enjoying a variety of food and beverage vendors during winter and spring seasons.

Zain is always keen on supporting events that uplift local talents to higher levels, by encouraging outstanding projects and ideas like FoodBuzz, which served over 6,000 visitors last season. Zain’s support is aimed at investing in the creative abilities of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, preparing them to engage in the business world by encouraging them and nurturing their creativity and innovation.