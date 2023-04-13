Zain shares blessings of Qiyaam prayers with worshippers

KUWAIT: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, has partnered with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs to present hospitality services and facilitate the transportation of worshippers at the Grand Mosque of Kuwait during Qiyaam prayers throughout the last 10 days of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Zain’s team was present to share the blessings of Qiyaam prayers with worshippers, and the initiative was attended by Head of the Grand Mosque’s Management Ali Shadad and Zain Kuwait’s Corporate Affairs Department Manager Hamad Al Musaibeeh.

The step stemmed from Zain’s annual social campaign for Ramadan, through which the company has launched numerous initiatives to share the joys and blessings the Holy Month brings with all segments of the community by partnering with various institutions, reflecting the spirit of giving in the month of giving. As it does every year during the last 10 days of Ramadan, specifically during Qiyam prayers, Zain shared the spiritual atmosphere of this blessed period of time with worshipers by offering hospitality services to lighten the hot weather conditions and providing golf carts to facilitate transportation from parking areas to the mosque.

Zain has always been keen on organizing interactive social initiatives during Ramadan to recognize and support the various segments of the Kuwaiti community, reflecting Islamic values to enrich the spirit of giving and strengthen bonding between community members. Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan includes an extensive array of programs that cover different areas. The initiatives and programs include humanitarian, voluntary, cultural, religious, sports, and recreational programs.