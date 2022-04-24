Zain shares joys of girgian with children, families

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, shared the joys of girgian with children and their families as part of its social campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. The company celebrated the beautiful Kuwaiti tradition at Murouj and Shaheed Park.

Zain’s contributions came under its Ramadan social campaign, through which the company aims at sharing the joys and blessings of the holy month with all segments of the society, including children and youth who are the community’s most vibrant segment. Zain celebrated the special occasion with them and their families in an atmosphere filled with happiness and joy.

After a halt of two years due to the pandemic, the company celebrated girgian with the public once again by giving away Zain’s girgian to crowds at Murouj and Shaheed Park. Zain utilized an innovative way to distribute girgian to children by installing a unique smart device that delivers sweets once a child sings to it, simulating the beautiful traditions of the Kuwaiti community in a modern tech-themed way.

Zain has always been keen on organizing interactive social initiatives during Ramadan to recognize and support the various segments of the Kuwaiti community, reflecting Islamic values and humanitarian principles to enrich the art of giving and strengthen bonding between community members.

Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility campaign during the holy month of Ramadan includes an extensive array of programs that covers different areas. The initiatives and programs include humanitarian, voluntary, cultural, religious, sports, and recreational programs.