Zain shares joys of girgian with special needs children

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, shared the joys of girgian with special needs children and their families as part of its social campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. The company sponsored the event hosted by Al-Kharafi Activity Kids Center for Children with Special Needs and took part in the event held by the Kuwait Ambition Sports Club for Mental Disabilities.

Zain’s contributions came under its Ramadan social campaign and comprehensive Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy, through which the company aims at sharing the joys and blessings of the holy month with all segments of the society, especially children with special needs, celebrating special occasions with them and their families in an atmosphere filled with happiness and joy.

After a halt of two years due to the pandemic, Zain sponsored the girgian event hosted by Al Kharafi Activity Kids Center for Children with Special Needs, a project of the Sanad Kuwaiti Foundation for Disabled Children. The event was attended by Chairman of Sanad Kuwaiti Foundation for Disabled Children Sabeeka Al-Jaser and President of Al-Kharafi Activity Kids Center Aisha Al-Salem.

Zain also took part in the girgian celebration held by the Kuwait Ambition Sports Club for Mental Disabilities at Saleh Shehab High School in Mishref. The event was attended by Honorary President of the Kuwait Disabled Sports Club Sheikha Sheikha Abdullah Al-Sabah.

During both events, Zain’s team delighted the children and their families by distributing girgian and gifts while also organizing many other fun activities. Zain has always been keen on organizing interactive social initiatives during Ramadan to recognize and support the various segments of the Kuwaiti community, reflecting Islamic values and humanitarian principles to enrich the art of giving and strengthen bonding between community members.

Zain’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility campaign during the holy month of Ramadan includes an extensive array of programs that cover different areas. The initiatives and programs include humanitarian, voluntary, cultural, religious, sports, and recreational programs.