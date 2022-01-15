Zain shoulders local SMEs, youth startups

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its strategic sponsorship of Bugsha Market, Kuwait’s biggest outdoor market for local SMEs. The event, held at Wahran Park in Shamiya throughout the weekend, offered a unique social environment for visitors to socialize, connect, and enjoy the spring and winter seasons while exploring the best of what local talents have to offer.

By partnering with Bugsha Market, Zain continued its ongoing efforts of shouldering local talents as part of its solid and well-focused Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy. The company continuously works towards identifying initiatives that empower the next generation of Kuwaiti businesses that are well-capable of contributing to national economy. This event featured a great number of local SMEs that represented many sectors to serve the needs of visitors.

For the second consecutive month, Zain was present at Bugsha Market in Wahran Park via its dedicated booth, where the company offered many social and entertaining programs to visitors in an open area, sharing the wonderful positive atmosphere that the Kuwaiti community enjoys nowadays as normal life gradually returns after the pandemic. Zain also held exciting competitions at the event and presented valuable prizes to winners.

Last year, Zain premiered the region’s first Startup Innovation Digital Video Report, concluding the sixth edition of its renowned digital startups accelerator program; Zain Great Idea (ZGI) in collaboration with Brilliant Lab.

The event gathered Zain’s executive management and the region’s investment community along with 25 startups who made it to the final phase of Zain Great Idea 6. The Digital Video Report was screened at VOX cinemas in the Avenues mall, and saw the finalists, who represented seven Arab countries, pitch their startups to investors and potential business partners from across MENA.

During 2021, Zain celebrated over 10 years of Zain Great Idea, which has been one of the most successful initiatives the company presented in the Kuwaiti market as part of its innovation and entrepreneurship strategy.

Throughout a decade, ZGI has empowered, trained, and invested in over 1,500 passionate Kuwaiti and Arab youth, and the program contributed to creating numerous job opportunities in the regional tech-startups arena by accelerating over 100 businesses.

Digital transformation was the prevailing success story for the vast majority of ZGI’s alumni throughout the program’s history. At its core, ZGI is a tech-startup accelerator program, and the huge demand for this area of entrepreneurship across Kuwait and the region only proved that Zain’s vision of achieving digital leadership was on the right track.

Bugsha Market offers a unique opportunity for visitors to gather and connect by hosting many social and entertainment activities, including restaurants, cafes, local SMEs, winter market, farmers market, recreational programs, and more. The first edition of the event, held at Adaliya Park, witnessed tremendous success and huge crowds, and the current edition at Wahran Park in Shamiya in an open outdoor setting.