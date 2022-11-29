Zain showcases its career opportunities to attract national talents

Kuwait: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announced its platinum sponsorship of the fifth Career and Studies Opportunities Expo (CSO5) organized by the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) under the patronage of H.E. Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Hamad Al Adwani. Zain was present at the expo to showcase its available career opportunities to attract national talents.

Zain joined the expo’s opening ceremony, held at PAAET’s main theater in Shuwaikh, attended by PAAET Acting Director Dr. Jasem Al Ansari, Acting GM for Academic Support Services and Acting Deputy Director for Planning and Development and Head of the expo’s organizing committee Dr. Jasem Al Ostath, and Zain Group’s Chief Human Resources Officer Nawal Bourisli.

CSO5, organized by the Graduates Follow-up and Labor Market Directorate of the Planning and Development Division, is considered one of Kuwait’s biggest career fairs, attracting thousands of students and graduates from PAAET, Kuwait University, and the nation’s various universities and academic institutions. The expo features the biggest employers from both the public and private sectors, including ministries, government entities, colleges, investment firms, telecom operators, banks, and more.

Zain was present at the event to present students and graduates with available job vacancies, as well as to showcase great career opportunities at its subsidiaries and premium partners. The company introduced visitors to its leading experience in the telecom sector and its internal policy and wonderful workplace environment. Zain’s team also provided a detailed explanation of the nature of work at various departments and divisions and answered questions and inquiries.

Zain is always eager to participate in career fairs all year round as part of its Human Resources strategy, which closely focuses on supporting the education sector hand in hand with various universities, colleges, and educational institutions in Kuwait to provide students and graduates with great career opportunities.

CSO5 aims at creating the biggest gathering of employers and education institutions under one roof to inform students and graduates of the market’s needs and showcase available career and higher education opportunities in the local public and private sectors.

The expo seeks to support students and graduates to overcome challenges when seeking new careers and help them find the job that best suits their passion, skills, and academic major. The event also offers students with training opportunities, workshops, and seminars, while also informing employers of PAAET’s various majors and skillsets.

Zain is committed to playing an active role in the investment in the human capital of Kuwait. The company seeks to provide young and eager Kuwaitis with job opportunities that allow them to apply their talents, achieve their potential, and fully develop their capabilities.