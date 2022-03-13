Zain sponsors Al Marshoud International Showjumping Championship

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its main sponsorship of the eighth Atyab Al Marshoud International show jumping Championship 2022. The competition, held at the Kuwait Riding Center in Sabhan, came under supervision from the Kuwait Equestrian Federation and featured many riders representing various local and international equestrian clubs.

Zain expressed its pride in supporting this unique international sporting event in collaboration with Atyab Al Marshoud. The company’s support springs from its corporate sustainability strategy towards supporting Kuwaiti sports and youth. Zain is a strong believer in the talents and capabilities of the nation’s young athletes, especially those who are passionate about equestrian sports, which are deep rooted in Kuwaiti, Arab, and Islamic identity.

The eighth edition of Atyab Al Marshoud International show jumping Championship was held at the Kuwait Riding Center in Sabhan and featured many Kuwaiti and international riders who represented some of the biggest local and global equestrian clubs. The competition was refereed by a professional international team, with supervision from the Kuwait Equestrian Federation.

Zain is always keen on supporting the various sports programs and official competitions hosted in Kuwait with the aim of elevating the Kuwaiti sports scene. The company strongly believes that the private sector has a vital role in progressing sports and youth initiatives, and it makes this belief a reality by shouldering similar events.

As a leading private sector company in Kuwait, Zain is constantly looking to identify and support excellence across the sports sector. The company will continue to put Kuwaiti sports and athletes at the forefront of its priorities and pledges to continue motivating them to achieve all the recognition and support they deserve.