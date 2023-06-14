Zain sponsors KU’s Future Makers Forum

KUWAIT: Zain sponsored the Future Makers Forum, an inspiring and transformative initiative held by Kuwait University’s (KU) Deanship of Admission and Registration at Sabah Al Salem University City. The event aimed at empowering fresh graduates by providing them with knowledge and competencies to help them launch their career journey.

The forum’s opening ceremony was attended by Zain Kuwait CEO Eaman Al-Roudhan, Director of the Civil Service Commission Dr Issam Al-Rubaiyan, Chairwoman of Abdullah Al-Salem University Dr Moudhi Al-Humoud, Acting President of Kuwait University Dr Fahad Al-Dubais Al-Rashidi, Acting Dean of Admission and Registration Dr Rawaa Al-Jarallah and many executives and officials from the local public and private sectors who represented organizations that joined the forum’s career fair.

Zain’s support to this distinguished event came in line with its Human Resources strategy, through which it contributes to the local job market by exchanging expertise with other employers and offering adequate career opportunities to the new generation of national talents. The company is keen on offering job seekers with career opportunities that best suit their skills, competencies, and passions to increase national talent representation in the Kuwaiti private sector, especially within STEM and digital areas.

The Future Makers Forum is a leading and first-of-its-kind event organized by the Deanship of Admission and Registration in line with the New Kuwait 2035 Vision and Kuwait University’s strategy. The forum aimed at empowering Kuwait’s academic outcomes and helping graduates prepare for their upcoming career journeys by offering them the most essential skills required by today’s job market. The event featured over 20 local entities, spanning the most vital industries.

The forum offered many programs and workshops that opened new horizons for graduates, covering crucial sets of personal and professional skills like creating CVs, excelling in interviews, AI in today’s careers, and more. Students and graduates also got to engage in open talks with employers in several panel discussion. Zain joined the forum’s career fair, where it introduced students and graduates to its leading experience in the telecom sector, as well as its internal policy and wonderful workplace environment.

The company also presented the available job vacancies, provided a detailed explanation of the nature of work at various departments and divisions and answered questions and inquiries from visitors. Zain is always eager to participate in career fairs under the umbrella of its Human Resources strategy, which closely focuses on supporting the education sector hand in hand with various universities, colleges, and educational institutions in Kuwait from both the public and private sectors, with the aim of providing graduates with career opportunities in the private sector.

Zain is committed to playing an active role in the investment in the human capital of Kuwait. The company seeks to provide young and eager Kuwaitis with job opportunities that allow them to apply their practical skills, achieve their potential, and fully develop their capabilities.