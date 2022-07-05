Zain sponsors Kuwait University career fair

Kuwait: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its main sponsorship of Kuwait University’s Human Capital Investment Exhibition and Career Fair. The event is organized by the Deanship of Admissions and Registration until 7 July at the main campus in Shuwaikh under the patronage of Kuwait University Director Dr. Yousef Al Roumi.

Zain took part in the event’s inauguration ceremony, attended by Kuwait University Director Dr. Yousef Al Roumi, Acting Dean of Admissions and Registration Dr. Mishal Al Gharabally, and Zain Kuwait’s Corporate Relations Department Manager Hamad Al Musaibeeh.

Kuwait University’s Human Capital Investment Exhibition and Career Fair is being organized in conjunction with the issuing of the second semester’s certificates. The event serves students and fresh graduates from all colleges and majors, featuring employers from both the public and private sectors.

Through its booth, Zain introduced students and graduates to its leading experience in the telecom sector, as well as its internal policy and wonderful workplace environment. The company also presented the available job vacancies, provided a detailed explanation of the nature of work at various departments and divisions, and answered questions and inquiries from visitors.

Zain is always eager to participate in career fairs all year round as part of its Human Resources strategy, which closely focuses on supporting the education sector hand in hand with various universities, colleges, and educational institutions in Kuwait (both public and private), with the aim of providing students and graduates with career opportunities in the private sector.

Zain is committed to playing an active role in the investment in the human capital of Kuwait. The company seeks to provide young and eager Kuwaitis with job opportunities that allow them to apply their practical skills, achieve their potential, and fully develop their capabilities.