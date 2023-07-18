Zain sponsors NUKS USA orientation

KUWAIT: As part of its extended strategic partnership with the National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA), Zain recently sponsored the union’s annual orientation session at Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC). The session welcomed high school graduates and came under the patronage of H.E. the Minister of Education.

The session was attended by the representative of the event’s patron, the Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Scholarships and Equivalency Affairs at the Ministry of Higher Education, Wafaa Al-Sarraf, HE United States Charge d’Affaires in Kuwait James Holtsnider, and Zain Kuwait Corporate Relations Department Manager Hamad Al-Musaibeeh. The event welcomed over 700 students accepted in this year’s scholarships plan, along with students who are NUKS USA members. Zain’s support to this annual session comes under the umbrella of its broader strategic partnership with NUKS USA for over 20 years.

Through this cooperation, the company continues to support the union’s long list of programs and social activities in both Kuwait and the US, reinforcing Zain’s position as the top supporter of the biggest gathering of Kuwaiti students abroad. This year’s annual orientation session featured many programs that served the needs of new students who were recently accepted in the Ministry of Higher Education’s scholarships program. NUKS USA members from across US states who are studying various majors were present to interact with the new students and answer their inquiries.

The event also featured a special panel discussion; My Experience in the US, about the unique experience of going to college in the United States. Zain recently welcomed NUKS USA officials at the company’s headquarters in Shuwaikh during an official visit to discuss future collaboration opportunities and preparations for the new academic year. The union’s team outlined their upcoming plan for special programs and activities to be held in and outside of Kuwait to serve new and current students, including the annual orientation session.

For over 20 years, Zain continued to be the top supporter of NUKS USA by participating in a plethora of community programs, including the annual conference in the US, the annual orientation session in Kuwait, the local NUKS USA office to guide new students, academic sessions, cultural seminars, sports competitions, entertainment programs, workshops, and others. These programs and more witness wide positive reaction and participation from students every year.

Zain’s support to NUKS USA comes in line with its pledge as a leading national company to provide bright and enthusiastic young Kuwaitis with a great social experience, as well as listen to their ideas and experiences while they pursue their education abroad. NUKS USA serves thousands of Kuwaiti students studying in the United States every year.

The union aims, through its events and programs, to connect Kuwaiti students with each other on one level, and with their nation and the local community on another. The union was publicized in the US and was granted the recognition of the United States government. The achievement is considered a proud milestone for Kuwait’s youth and is a direct result of the great relations between the State of Kuwait and United States. Such a recognition is a clear reflection of the strategic relations between the two nations.