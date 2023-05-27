Zain Strategic Partner of 18th Arab Media Forum

Kuwait: Zain today announces its strategic partnership with the 18th Arab Media Forum, which kicks-off today, Sunday, in the Diamond Hall at the St. Regis Hotel Kuwait. The event continues until 29 May and comes under the patronage of H.H. the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Zain’s strategic partnership with the forum extended throughout the past 10 years and comes this year to further reflect the company’s strong belief in the significant role media plays within the community. By sponsoring the event, Zain contributes to shouldering the local and regional media sectors and continues to support the Arab World’s biggest media gathering.

The event’s program is set to feature Zain Kuwait CEO Eaman Al Roudhan joining a special panel discussion on the impact of technology in the progress and sustainability of communities. The panel will also feature Kuwait Airways CEO Maen Razouqi and Director General of the Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) Dr. Ammar Al Hussaini and will be moderated by Omani journalist Mousa Al Farie.

Zain has prepared a number of cultural programs and activities for the forum, including a workshop on the essentials of hosting TV, radio, and podcast shows and a workshop on creative writing, both hosted by media influencer Ali Najem. The company also hosts a special talk show, Zain Microphone, at the event, hosted by TV presenter Abdulrahman Aljaser, where he’ll interview some of the event’s top guests to discuss the future of media and the impact of technologies like AI on the age of information.

This year, the Arab Media Forum celebrates its 20th year, and comes under support from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS). The event is set to welcome high-profile executives from the Arab world, including foreign affairs ministers, media and information ministers, owners and executives of Arab media institutions, media personalities, journalists, authors, actors, and more.

Zain’s annual presence in this forum highlights its commitment to become a socially responsible organization that actively contributes to developing the communities in which it operates. The company will continue supporting this unique event that is considered the top in the region.

The Arab Media Forum has proven itself to be one of the region’s most prominent events that attend to Arab media. Since 2003, the event brought together many ministers, editors-in-chief of local and regional newspapers, media executives, journalists, academics, authors, actors, businessmen, and social figures from all around the Arab world.