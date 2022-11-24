Zain strategic partner of NUKS USA 38th annual conference

Kuwait: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announced its strategic partnership with the 38th annual conference of the National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA). The event is set to run from 24-27 November in Los Angeles, California under the patronage of H.H. the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahamd Al Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Zain participated in a press conference held at Intercontinental Downtown LA hotel to unveil its programs and activities. The conference was attended by Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer Waleed Al Khashti, NUKS USA Director Yousef Ashkanani, Zain and NUKS teams, and representatives from sponsors.

During his speech, Waleed Al Khashti said: “We’re proud to be in LA today to announce Zain’s strategic partnership with the 38th annual NUKS USA conference, which we’ve proudly been a main supporter of since 2002.”

Al Khashti added: “Every year, Zain strives to bring the best programs for Kuwait’s students in the US, and this year we’re excited to present several new activities throughout the conference’s three-day period. First off, we’ll start with our popular sports seminar, through which we’ll host many Kuwaiti sports figures who travel to the US to speak and meet up with the students.”

Al Khashti continued: “Zain also sponsors a special talk named “Create Your Own Opportunity”, which features a number of prominent young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs who have launched their own startups and worked at some of the world’s biggest tech companies like Microsoft and Amazon. The speakers will share their success stories, experiences, and leadership and entrepreneurship tips with the students.”

Al Khashti further explained: “In addition to our special talks, NUKS students always wait for Zain’s sports tournaments in the US every year, usually football competitions filled with excitement and thrill. This year, we thought of bringing something entirely new, and so we’re organizing an all-new padel tournament for the students, especially since this emerging sport has been so popular among youth in Kuwait and the world. In addition to all this, we’ll also host special on-stage entertainment segments with valuable prizes for the students during the conference.”

Zain is proud to continue its strategic partnership with NUKS USA, as it is considered a main supporter of the union for nearly 20 years. NUKS USA is considered the largest gathering of Kuwaiti students abroad, and Zain’s support comes in line with its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy towards the youth and education sectors. The company is proud to have become an integral part of the union’s success, through which it connects with the country’s youth abroad.

The National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA) serves nearly 14,000 Kuwaiti students studying in the United States. The union aims, through its events and programs, to connect Kuwaiti students with each other on one level, and with their nation and the latest updates of the Kuwaiti community on another. NUKS USA was publicized in the USA and was granted the recognition of the United States government. The achievement is considered a proud milestone for Kuwait’s youth and is a direct result of the great relations between the State of Kuwait and United States. Such a recognition is a clear reflection of the strategic relations between the two nations.