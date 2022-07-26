Zain strategic partner of NUKS USA

Kuwait: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its strategic partnership with the National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA). The announcement came during the company’s participation in the annual orientation event held at The Arena Kuwait under the patronage of H.E. Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Research Dr. Ali Al Mudhaf.

The orientation was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, representatives from the US embassy in Kuwait, as well as Zain Kuwait Corporate Affairs Department Manager Hamad Al Musaibeeh, NUKS USA Director Yousef Ashkanani, and newly accepted students in the US scholarship program, NUKS USA officials, and sponsors.

During his opening speech, Zain Kuwait Corporate Affairs Department Manager Hamad Al Musaibeeh said: “Proud today to announce the continuation of our strategic collaboration with NUKS USA, through which we are set to support its activities and programs throughout the upcoming year. This is not a new collaboration for Zain, as it has been the strategic partner of NUKS USA for nearly 20 years since its inception”.

Al Musaibeeh continued: “At Zain, we are always keen on strengthening our bonds with Kuwaiti students abroad, especially in the US, since they represent the biggest gathering of Kuwaiti students overseas. We consider them Kuwait’s ambassadors, and this is the least we can do for them. I’m proud that Zain has become an integral part of the NUKS USA family”.

Al Musaibeeh added: “Throughout the past years, we shared many exciting programs and unique activities with the students, including academic sessions, cultural seminars, sports competitions, entertainment programs, workshops, and much more. We were happy with the huge reaction we received from the students year after year”.

Al Musaibeeh announced: “This year, we are back with even more exciting activities for the students, including all-new Zain esports video game competitions that are exclusive to NUKS USA students. We are also sponsoring a padel competition to be held by NUKS here in Kuwait, as well as many more programs to be unveiled soon”.

Zain is proud to continue its strategic partnership with NUKS USA, as it is considered a main supporter of the union for nearly 20 years. NUKS USA is considered the largest gathering of Kuwaiti students abroad, and Zain’s support comes in line with its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy towards the youth and education sectors. The company is proud to have become an integral part of the union’s success, through which it connects with the country’s youth abroad.

Zain support to NUKS USA comes as part of its responsibility as a leading national company to help provide bright and enthusiastic young Kuwaitis with a great social experience, as well as listen to their ideas and experiences while pursuing their education abroad.

The National Union of Kuwaiti Students in the United States of America (NUKS USA) serves nearly 14,000 Kuwaiti students studying in the United States. The union aims, through its events and programs, to connect Kuwaiti students with each other on one level, and with their nation and the latest updates of the Kuwaiti community on another. NUKS USA was publicized in the USA and was granted the recognition of the United States government. The achievement is considered a proud milestone for Kuwait’s youth, and is a direct result of the great relations between the State of Kuwait and United States. Such a recognition is a clear reflection of the strategic relations between the two nations.