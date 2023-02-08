Zain ‘strategic sponsor’ of Kuwait Tech Expo 2023

KUWAIT: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announces its strategic sponsorship of the third edition of Kuwait Tech Expo & Summit 2023, the biggest technology event of its kind in the nation. The expo runs from 8-11 February at Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref and features some of the biggest local and global ICT companies and government entities.

Zain is always present at the biggest projects that contribute to pushing the national economy wheel and achieve the country’s developmental goals, especially those centered around the ICT sector. Companies and government institutions around the world are undergoing digital transformation and focusing more on digital channels, and the third edition of this unique expo aims at providing a space for local entities to network, connect, and share experiences, while also attracting shoppers and tech enthusiasts.

Zain has set up its own booth at the expo, where it showcases its latest and most advanced digital solutions from the world’s biggest tech brands. Zain’s solutions include Internet of Things (IoT) devices like CCTV cameras, smart lights, smart smoke detectors, and more, as well as the latest gaming consoles and accessories for gaming enthusiasts.

Zain also showcases its latest digital products and services, original accessories, and latest offers, including the all-new MAX Internet plans that feature the biggest library of entertainment and sports content from 6 leading streaming partners on Kuwait’s biggest 5G network. Kuwait Tech Expo 2023 is considered Kuwait’s biggest ICT-dedicated event, offering effective tech and digital solutions to the country’s governmental bodies as well as serving the community’s needs.

The expo is divided into two events held simultaneously; the first event, ‘Kuwait International Technology Show’, is the largest B2B show that offers companies the opportunity to showcase their latest products and applications, paving the way to discuss and exchange ideas and information about the telecommunications and technology industry’s key topics. This includes information systems, smart applications, the latest strategies, as well as building partnerships with the major participating companies through face-to-face meetings with leading decision makers, researchers and professionals within the sector.

The second event, the ‘Kuwait Tech Shopper’, is the only exhibition of its kind that specializes in direct sales of gadgets, smartphones, electronic devices, and their accessories. This event provides a unique opportunity for all companies to be present and interact directly with the public to present exciting offers. In addition, attendees will experience a unique platform to compare between brands and benefit from special and exclusive offers.