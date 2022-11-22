Zain successfully concludes Dubai Roadshow startup accelerator tour

Kuwait: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, successfully concluded its Dubai Roadshow startup accelerator tour, featuring ten Kuwait-based businesses as part of the company’s seventh Zain Great Idea tech startup accelerator program.

The Dubai Roadshow was the first destination of Zain Great Idea’s Regional Accelerator Program, featuring 10 out of 30 Kuwait-based startups that were selected by a judges panel consisting of innovation and entrepreneurship experts, representatives of venture capital firms, investors, and startup accelerators. The regional program is set to feature two more upcoming tours in Cairo and Riyadh.

The founders of the 10 businesses joined the three-day tour in Dubai, taking part in field visits, mentoring sessions, and orientation meetings with investors and executives from some of the region’s biggest companies, accelerators, and innovation hubs. Special talks and gatherings were also held with prominent founders and entrepreneurs who shared their success stories, tips, and experiences with the participants.

The Dubai Roadshow featured a special session with Fadi Ghandour, Aramex Founder and Executive Chairman of Wamda Capital, the leading regional Venture Capital firm. The tour also featured visits to Google’s MENA Innovation Hub, Majid Al Futtaim Group’s Fintech Center, in5 Dubai integrated innovation platform, AstroLabs platform for tech ecosystems, and more.

The ten Kuwait-based startups are; Bussiness4Sale: a business exiting platform, Bazaar Gate: a dropshipping e-commerce platform, Matrii: a mattress cleaning platform, Motery: an app for car sales and services, Punch: a loyalty cards app, Yuehlia: an e-commerce app for mothers and kids, Phinests: a platform for creative freelance talents, Tdalal: a multi-solution platform for gifting needs, Enabill: a fintech platform for restaurant ordering and payments, and The Wish List: an online platform for fashion brands.

Zain recently inaugurated the all-new season of its renowned tech startup accelerator program in collaboration with Brilliant Lab. The program continues its mission to enrich the tech startup ecosystem in Kuwait and further push it forward towards expansion into the MENA region.

ZGI aims at taking entrepreneurs towards the best experiences that bring them sustainable growth, not only to help grow their businesses, but grow themselves as well. Zain always strives to leverage on its partners ecosystem to connect its entrepreneurs with venture capital firms and business partners to help them put a steady first step in the business world.

Zain strongly believes in the crucial role played by private sector organizations in supporting social and economic sustainability projects. The company is committed to printing a positive impact through all its activities, and this has led it to embrace the most influential topics in the community, perhaps most importantly the support of youth, entrepreneurship, and innovation, not only in Kuwait, but across the entire region.