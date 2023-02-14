Zain supports Kuwaiti and Arab innovators and inventors

Kuwait: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announces its strategic partnership with the 13th International Invention Fair in the Middle East, which comes back after a halt of two years. The event, organized by the Kuwait Science Club with support from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), is held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Zain joined the event’s opening ceremony, attended by H.H. the Amir’s representative, H.E. Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Research Dr. Hamad Al Adwani, KFAS Director General Dr. Khalid Al Fadhel, Kuwait Science Club Chairman and Head of the Fair’s Organizing Committee Talal Al Kharafi, Zain Kuwait Corporate Relations Department Manager Hamad Al Musaibeeh, and many ambassadors, diplomats, academics, and the local scientific community.

Zain is proud of its extended support to this unique initiative since its inception, through which the company, representing the Kuwaiti private sector, seeks to support the local scientific scene and contribute to the development of science in Kuwait and the region. This is especially true as the event has the privilege of H.H. the Amir’s support, which reflects the nation’s keenness to support Kuwaiti scientists, innovators, and inventors.

The event’s success in past years greatly contributed to highlighting Kuwait’s rich cultural involvement in scientific areas across regional and international levels, proving itself to become the biggest in the Middle East and the second in the world.

By supporting this event, Zain is keen on encouraging Kuwaiti and Arab talents in the fields of science and innovation, as it believes such initiatives offer a valuable opportunity for young inventors to benefit from the expertise and knowledge of international inventors who visit Kuwait to share their experiences with the local scientific community.

The 13th edition of the fair features nearly 200 inventions from 40 countries, 18 of which are Kuwaiti inventions, including 9 inventions from Sabah Al Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC), part of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS).

The event is one of the most significant and major specialized exhibitions of inventions in the Middle East region and is considered the second largest exhibition of its kind in the world after the Exhibition of Geneva. It offers an opportunity for inventions from different cultures to be exhibited and for inventors to build connections with investors.

Zain will spare no efforts in offering its support and encouragement to any entity that adopts creativity and innovation within the community and contribute to the further progress of national economy.