Zain teams up with Disney+ to provide complimentary streaming offers

Kuwait: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, has teamed up with Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, to provide its customers with at least six months of streaming. The collaboration sees Zain become the first telecom operator in the MENA region to collaborate with the leading streaming platform.

The official announcement took place at an exclusive event at the Zain Innovation Campus (ZINC) in the company’s headquarters in Shuwaikh. It was attended by Meshal Mohammed, CCO of Zain Kuwait, Tamim Fares, Director of Disney+ MENA, as well as Zain and Disney+ teams.

Customers on select plans of Zain’s all-new home broadband MAX offerings can enjoy a complimentary Disney+ subscription for as long as the plan remains active, whilst existing customers on select home broadband and post-paid voice plans will be offered complimentary six-months access from Zain.

Eligible customers who redeem the offer will have access to thousands of films, series and exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, plus the latest movie blockbusters, smash hit TV series, and cult classics from the general entertainment world of Star. Additionally, the first 15,000 customers who redeem the offer will also receive a one-time discount code to receive 20% off of their purchases from The Disney Store by Alshaya in Kuwait (terms and conditions apply*). The region’s first-ever standalone Disney Store opened in November 2022 at the Avenues Mall.

With Disney+, Zain customers can now enjoy the greatest stories of all time, including blockbuster releases like Disney’s “Encanto”, 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar”, and Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther”; Originals like “Save our Squad with David Beckham”; and beloved classics from the Disney vault, like “Aladdin” and “The Lion King”. Plus, with every episode ever of binge-able series like “The Walking Dead”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, and “The Kardashians”, there’s something for everyone in the whole family.

Disney+ is available on a wide range of devices, including most smartphones, smart TVs, and desktop/web applications. Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, and the ability to set up seven different profiles.

The streaming platform also offers extensive and easy-to-use parental control features to ensure that Disney+ remains a suitable viewing experience for everyone in the family. This includes the ability to set access limits on mature content and create PIN-protected profiles, in addition to the already existing Kids Profiles, giving parents peace of mind.

This collaboration is the latest step in Zain’s strategy to provide best-in-class service and content to its customers across Kuwait. Working with regional and global content providers enables Zain to offer its customers access to the largest library of titles to choose from and the ability to enjoy beloved content anywhere, anytime, on Kuwait’s fastest and most powerful 5G network.

Zain continues to stay ahead of the digital curve, offering the latest innovative technologies and services to customers. Representing Kuwait’s biggest family of subscribers, the company is always committed to meeting customer expectations and serving their aspirations to provide the best and most unique digital lifestyle experiences.