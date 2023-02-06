Zain the ‘main sponsor’ of Qout Market’s latest season

KUWAIT: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announces its main sponsorship of the latest season of Qout Market, the much-loved community event that made a comeback after two years. The new season, held at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC), featured 100 Kuwait-based SMEs, artisanal farmers, handcrafters, and caterers, and has attracted thousands of families and young people.

Zain has always been one of this unique event’s top supporters throughout the years and was keen on being at the forefront of its sponsors in its most unique season yet. The company’s support springs from its comprehensive Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy that closely focuses on shouldering local talents and empowering the next generation of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs.

Zain set up its own booth at Qout Market, where it welcomed families and children with a variety of fun and interactive games, creating a positive and engaging vibe and reflecting its corporate values: Zain, A Wonderful World. The company also introduced visitors to its all-new MAX plans that offer the biggest library of entertainment and sports titles, superfast 5G Internet, and the latest Internet devices all in one plan.

Qout, the community-based farmers market, helps and supports local farmers, artisans, and caterers to exchange thoughts and ideas while offering the opportunity for visitors to experience their products and services. Qout Market has a proven record of success, having attracted nearly 18,000 visitors in JACC’s outdoor fields. The market’s selection of vendors includes a combination of fresh produced items as well as handmade items where people can stop by to enjoy on the spot.

Zain always seeks to shoulder events that uplift local talents to higher levels and encourage outstanding projects and ideas. Zain’s support is aimed at investing in the creative abilities of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, preparing them to engage in the business world by encouraging them to pursue excellence and innovation.