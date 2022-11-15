Zain the ‘official Sponsor’ of World Diabetes Day

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced its official sponsorship of the special event held to celebrate World Diabetes Day (celebrated on 14 November of every year). The event was organized by Jaber Al Ahmad Hospital’s Endocrine and Diabetes Division at the Avenues Mall.

Zain considers itself an active partner of the local health sector and the nation’s various institutions to raise social awareness and improve public health. The company’s support to this special initiative came as part of its keenness to support any efforts that contribute to creating a healthy attitude towards chronic diseases within the community, especially diabetes, one of the most widespread diseases in Kuwait.

The event’s booth at the Avenues Mall witnessed the presence of a medical team from Jaber Al Ahmad Hospital’s Endocrine and Diabetes Division, headed by the Division’s Director, Endocrine and Diabetes Consultant Dr Thamer Al Essa. The booth welcomed the mall’s visitors for free diabetes checkups, learn about the best diabetes-related health tips, and benefit from free consultations.

Zain, being a leading national company, is keen on practicing its social responsibility by making its tech and human resources available to collaborate with the nation’s various ministries and institutions to support and launch such initiatives and awareness campaigns that cater to the wellbeing of the community.

The company is keen on partnering with various medical institutions from both the private and public sectors to launch similar programs and conduct awareness campaigns, informative sessions, vaccination campaigns, blood drives, and more, all under its sustainability and social responsibility strategy.