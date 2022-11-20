Zain’s first-ever megastore opens at Bibi Tower in Salmiya

Kuwait: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, announced the opening of its first-ever megastore at Bibi Tower in Salmiya, the company’s latest and biggest branch yet. A special ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of the new megastore, attended by the company’s executive management. The step comes in continuation of Zain’s efforts to enrich its customers’ digital lifestyles and to offer them the biggest selection of tech products and digital services.

The launch ceremony was attended by CEO Eaman Al Roudhan, CCO Meshal Mohammed, Chief Corporate Affairs and Relations Officer Waleed Al Khashti, and members of the company’s executive management. During the event, Zain hosted a special LIVE broadcast over 360 FM from inside the branch to share all that’s new with customers and listeners.

The new megastore, located at Bibi Tower in Salem Al Mubarak Street, Salmiya, is the biggest yet of Zain’s 108 branches located throughout Kuwait, making it the biggest network of branches in the nation. The new store is designed to leap beyond the traditional telecom branch concept by offering the latest tech products and smart devices from the world’s biggest brands, as well as providing a wide range of digital services to serve Zain customers, who make up the biggest family of subscribers in Kuwait.

The branch features the latest offers for Zain’s prepaid and postpaid customers, while also offering the best customer care services and digital solutions. Tech enthusiasts can find a wide range of the latest electronics and original accessories from the world’s biggest tech brands, including internet devices, laptops, gaming PCs, gaming accessories, internet of things and smart home devices, smart TVs, headphones and speakers, cases and covers, and much more.

Zain celebrated the occasion by offering a number of exclusive offers for the megastore’s visitors and hosted a LIVE broadcast from inside the branch over 360 FM and the station’s app and social media channels to share all that’s new with customers and listeners. The company also organized exciting competitions and presented prizes to winners.

Zain always aspires to new levels of excellence in all services it offers to its customers. By opening this new megastore, Zain affirms its continuous efforts in meeting customers’ needs and aspirations and delivers its promise to offering the best services and latest technologies. The company constantly looks at ways to improve the retail experience for its customers, including providing them with the latest solutions to better serve their needs through the biggest network of branches in Kuwait.