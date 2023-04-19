Zain’s Iftar Program continues during last 10 days of Ramadan

KUWAIT: Zain, Kuwait’s leading digital service provider, announces the continuation of its annual Iftar Program during the last ten days of Ramadan, part of the company’s social campaign during the holy month. Zain provided meals daily at its iftar hall in Ardiya, as well as across the nation in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Kuwait Food Bank, reaching a total of nearly 40,000 meals throughout the holy month.

Zain recently visited Mubarakiya Market, located at the heart of Kuwait City, to distribute iftar meals. The visit was joined by Zain Kuwait CEO Eaman Al-Roudhan, Vice Chairman of the Kuwait Food Bank Meshal Al-Ansari, as well as Zain and Food bank teams and volunteers.

Zain’s Iftar Program, which came back in its 16th year, is one of the main pillars of the company’s Ramadan campaign, springing from its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility Strategy. Zain is proud to be one of the local private sector’s leading institutions that exert numerous charitable and volunteer efforts during the holy month.

Zain offered the daily iftar meals to fasting individuals at its hall in Ardiya, as well as via trucks that delivered the meals daily across the country in strategic partnership with the Kuwait Food Bank. Trucks visited the most populated areas to secure the daily Iftar meal for workers, underprivileged individuals, families, and others who are in most need during Ramadan.

This annual program is considered a main pillar of Zain’s comprehensive Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility (CSSR) campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. The Iftar Program is supervised by Zain’s team as part of its commitment to present an added value to the community.

This initiative is part of a series of programs the company has organized throughout the holy month of Ramadan with the aim of having a deep positive impact on the community’s various segments, especially the most vulnerable ones. The company’s solid CSSR strategy primarily focuses on the wellbeing of the entire nation. For this reason, the company has maintained its support of numerous initiatives that spread awareness and help make a difference to people’s everyday lives.