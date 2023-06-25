ZainTech, du to drive innovation for net-zero future

DUBAI: ZainTech, the integrated digital solution provider of Zain Group, and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), announced today a strategic go-to-market partnership aimed at unlocking synergies while embracing ESG principles towards a Net Zero future. The collaboration will enable both companies to offer enterprise customers an innovative and comprehensive suite of solutions across various areas, including Sustainability (IoT), Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS), Data Practice, Cloud Managed Services, and App Modernization, as well as international connectivity.

By combining their expertise and resources, ZainTech and du aim to empower businesses and government entities to streamline their digital transformation journeys. This partnership reinforces ZainTech’s and du’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation, offering comprehensive solutions that address the evolving requirements of enterprises across industries. Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Hanna, ZainTech CEO added: “This strategic agreement represents an acknowledgment that ZainTech and du share common values and ambitions.

I’m confident that our collaboration will drive innovation and sustainable growth in the UAE by enabling businesses and governments to embrace ESG principles and leverage cutting-edge technologies to accelerate their digital transformation journeys, streamline operations, and achieve tangible business outcomes.” Fahad Al Hassawi, du CEO said: “This strategic partnership with ZainTech underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers.

By combining our strengths, we will empower organizations to make data-driven decisions, harness the potential of the cloud, and leverage advanced technologies like IoT and DaaS to drive transformative growth in the UAE.” This unique and strategic partnership will enable government entities and corporations to benefit from a single source for their digital transformation needs across the UAE.