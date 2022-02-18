Middle East

Zionist entity flies jets over Beirut after Hezbollah drone incident

The Zionist entity on Friday said it fired interceptor missiles after a drone launched from Lebanon crossed its border. Meanwhile, Hezbollah issued a statement saying it sent the “Hassan” drone inside the occupied land, saying that the drone toured the targeted area for 40 minutes on a “reconnaissance mission that extended along seventy kilometers.” Shortly afterward, the Zionist entity’s fighter jets flying at very low altitude buzzed the Lebanese capital Beirut.

