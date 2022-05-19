Zionists arrest pallbearer of slain journalist

JERUSALEM: Zionist entity has arrested one of the pallbearers of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, police said Thursday, but rejected his lawyer’s claim that the detention was linked to his role at the funeral. In a raid that has sparked international outrage, baton-wielding Zionist entity’s police beat several pallbearers as they carried the journalist’s coffin out of a hospital in Zionist-annexed east Jerusalem. Abu Akleh was shot dead during a Zionist army raid in the West Bank last week.

Palestinians and the TV network said Zionist troops killed her, while Zionist entity said she may have been killed by Palestinian gunfire or a stray shot from a Zionist entity sniper. A lawyer for pallbearer Amro Abu Khudeir told AFP that his client had been arrested and questioned over his role at the funeral. According to the lawyer, Khaldoun Najm, Zionist entity also claimed to have “a secret file on (Khudeir’s) membership of a terrorist organization”.

“I think they will arrest more young men who participated in the funeral,” Najm said. “For them, the subject of the funeral and the coffin was scandalous.” Police dismissed any link between the funeral and Khudeir’s arrest. “We are witnessing an attempt to produce a conspiracy that is fundamentally incorrect,” a statement said. “The suspect was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation which contrary to allegations had nothing to do with his participation in the funeral procession.”

Police justifications for the raid at St Joseph’s hospital have varied. They have cited the need to stamp out “nationalistic” chants and also said that “rioters” among the mourners hurled projectiles at officers. Zionist forces frequently crack down on displays of Palestinian identity, including the national flag, one of which was draped over Abu Akleh’s coffin. Police have vowed to investigate the controversial incident.

Meanwhile, a left-wing Arab lawmaker in Zionist entity quit the governing coalition on Thursday, citing among other factors police aggression at an Al Jazeera reporter’s funeral, rendering the government a minority in parliament. The decision by Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of the dovish Meretz party leaves the coalition headed by right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with just 59 out of 120 seats in Zionist entity’s parliament, the Knesset.

The development does not, however, necessarily indicate that the coalition-an alliance of parties ranging from the Jewish right and Zionist entity doves to an Arab Muslim party-is set to collapse. Approving a motion to dissolve parliament and call new elections requires 61 votes. – AFP