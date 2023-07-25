Zionists kill 3 Palestinians

NABLUS: Zionist troops killed three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said – the latest deaths in a surge of violence in the territory since early last year. “Three Palestinians have been killed by Zionist bullets in Nablus,” the ministry said. Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said the three were members of its armed wing. The army said three “armed terrorists” had opened fire on its soldiers from a vehicle in a Nablus neighborhood and the troops fired back “to neutralize” them.

The soldiers recovered three M-16 rifles, a gun, cartridges and other military equipment, the army said in a statement. The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead as Nour Al-Deen Al-Ardah, 32, Montaser Salameh, 33, and Saad al-Kharaz, 43. Hamas said the three were members of its Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades armed wing. “We mourn our heroic Qassam martyrs who died this morning in an armed clash with the occupation forces in Nablus,” Hamas said in a statement. The Palestinian president’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said the killing of the three men amounted to a “war crime”.

“Zionist crimes will not bring our people to their knees, and will not bring security and stability to anyone,” he said in a statement. Zionist entity has occupied the West Bank since the Six-Day War of 1967. Since early last year, the territory has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Zionist targets, as well as violence by settlers against Palestinian communities.

Violence linked to the Zionist-Palestinian conflict this year has killed at least 201 Palestinians, 27 people from Zionist entity, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides. They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well civilians and, on the Zionist side, three members of the Arab minority. Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the West Bank is home to nearly three million Palestinians, as well as around 490,000 Zionists who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.- AFP